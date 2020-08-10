Morant Bay tax office closed due to community quarantine in St Thomas

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reporting that the Morant Bay tax office will be closed today and during the period of the 14-day COVID-19 quarantine imposed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in the Church Corner area in the St Thomas.

The closure comes as the boundaries of the quarantined areas include the location of the office.

The quarantine measure forms part of the Government’s response strategies to the COVID-19 pandemic in Jamaica, and the growing number of confirmed cases in several communities in the parish.

The closure of the Morant Bay tax office means that taxpayers, outside of the quarantined communities, are advised to visit the Port Morant tax office or any tax office convenient to them to conduct their usual tax transactions.

TAJ is reminding customers that several services may be accessed online at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, such as paying property tax, motor vehicle certificate of fitness fees, traffic ticket, as well as the filing and payment of monthly payroll taxes and fees that will be due on August 14.

Additionally, applications for tax compliance certificate will only be accepted online.

