Suspected St James scammers shot in drive-by

Three men who the police believe to be major players in the St James lottery scam were admitted to Falmouth Hospital in serious but stable condition after they were shot and injured by gunmen during a daylight attack in Wagon Wheel, Rose Hall, on Saturday afternoon.

Those injured are said to be a 29-year-old of Providence Heights, a 30-year-old of Lilliput, and a 21-year-old, also of Lilliput, all of St James.

The police reported that about 3 p.m., the three victims and another man were at a house at Wagon Wheel when five men armed with high-powered weapons drove up in a white AD Wagon motor car and opened fire on the occupants at the yard.

The recovery of several lead sheets and cell phones containing the names, addresses, and telephone numbers of people overseas indicates that there were all involved in the lottery racket, the police said..

“Despite the fact that the three men were victims of a drive-by shooting, it is possible that they could now find themselves facing criminal charges stemming from items used in lottery scamming, which were found at the premises,” said a policeman, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Another man who was at the scene at the time of the shooting escaped unhurt. He is currently being questioned by the police.

Hopeton Bucknor