Westchester opens arms to ‘man for change’

Vanessa Christie, resident of Westchester and a member of Robert ‘Big Rob’ Miller’s canvassing team, has pledged her unwavering support for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) caretaker as they woo voters to clinch a decisive win in the upcoming general election.

Showering praises on Miller, the JLP supporter said that her prospective candidate genuinely cares about the people and is passionate about getting work done in Portmore.

“I have been living in Westchester since I was a child and there is hardly anything going on under the other party,” she said.

Another elector, Nordia Beckford, describes Miller as “trustworthy, punctual, jovial and a people person”.

She promised to work with Miller as he strives to win the hearts and minds of the voters in St Catherine South East.

Andrea Parkinson, who also lives in Westchester, said that the division has lacked representation for some time.

She believes that Miller has demonstrated that he “is the man for change, and we are just opening our arms and ... are expecting great things.

“We have already seen where he has been doing work ... so we are just excited for this new change and embracing it,” said Parkinson.

She said that residents are tired of broken promises from the sitting member of parliament and as such, they will be anticipating a big win for the JLP’s Miller.

While the Gleaner news team travelled through sections of the constituency, Silon Peart, a 38-year-old resident of Robinson Close in Portmore Gardens, complained that the road he lives on has never been repaired, despite agitation from people who live in the community.

Peart urged Member of Parliament Colin Fagan and his councillor, Renair Benjamin, to take steps to repair the road that has been in a deplorable state for many years.

