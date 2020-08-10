Westmoreland man charged following gun seizure

The police in Westmoreland seized a firearm and one round of ammunition during an operation in New Market, on Sunday.

The police report that about 10:30 a.m., a team was in the area when a premises was searched and a Sarsilmaz Bernardelli 9mm pistol with one 9mm round was found under a board in one of the bedrooms.

One man was taken into custody in relation to the seizure.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

