Westmoreland man charged following stabbing at a bar

Detectives attached to the Westmoreland Division arrested and charged a man on Saturday with wounding with intent.

He is 28-year-old Jason Thomas, a labourer of Bay Road, Little London in Westmoreland.

He is scheduled to appear before the Westmoreland Parish Court on Tuesday, August 25.

The police report that about 9:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 6, Thomas had a dispute with another man at a bar in the parish.

Thomas allegedly used a knife to stab the other man.

The man was admitted in hospital and a report made to the Police.

Following an investigation, Thomas was arrested and subsequently charged.

