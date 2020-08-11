17 beaches and 19 rivers to be closed over COVID breaches

Amid concerns about COVID-19 restriction breaches, the Government is moving to close 17 beaches and 19 rivers.

These include Alligator Pond Beach, Spanish Bridge River, Noisy River, Little Dunns River, Frenchman’s Cove, Blue Hole River, Ocho Rios Bay Beach and Reggae Falls.

Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie says operators have been invited to a meeting to discuss the concerns, but in the interim, the rivers and beaches will be closed effective Friday, August 14.

Impacted facilities:

Kingston and St Andrew

Bob Marley Beach

Cane River Falls

Grove River

Cane River (Dallas)

Hope River

St Catherine

Hellshire Beach

Caymanas River/Natures Paradise River

Clarendon

Farquhar Beach

Salt River

Cockpit River

Manchester

Alligator Pond Beach

Alligator Pond River

Noisy River (Oxford River)

Gutts River

St Elizabeth

Great Bay Beach

Westmoreland

Bluefields Beach

Norman Manley Beach

Sweet River

Trelawny

Burwood Beach

Jacobs Taylor

Half Moon Bay

Victoria/Charlott Beach

St Ann

Ocho Rios Bay Beach/Turtle Beach

Fantasy Beach

Cardiff Hall Beach/Flavours Beach

Little Dunns River

St Mary

Spanish Bridge River

Blue Hole River (Cascade)

St Thomas

Yallahs River

Reggae Falls

Roaring River

