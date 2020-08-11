17 beaches and 19 rivers to be closed over COVID breaches
Amid concerns about COVID-19 restriction breaches, the Government is moving to close 17 beaches and 19 rivers.
These include Alligator Pond Beach, Spanish Bridge River, Noisy River, Little Dunns River, Frenchman’s Cove, Blue Hole River, Ocho Rios Bay Beach and Reggae Falls.
Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie says operators have been invited to a meeting to discuss the concerns, but in the interim, the rivers and beaches will be closed effective Friday, August 14.
Impacted facilities:
Kingston and St Andrew
Bob Marley Beach
Cane River Falls
Grove River
Cane River (Dallas)
Hope River
St Catherine
Hellshire Beach
Caymanas River/Natures Paradise River
Clarendon
Farquhar Beach
Salt River
Cockpit River
Manchester
Alligator Pond Beach
Alligator Pond River
Noisy River (Oxford River)
Gutts River
St Elizabeth
Great Bay Beach
Westmoreland
Bluefields Beach
Norman Manley Beach
Sweet River
Trelawny
Burwood Beach
Jacobs Taylor
Half Moon Bay
Victoria/Charlott Beach
St Ann
Ocho Rios Bay Beach/Turtle Beach
Fantasy Beach
Cardiff Hall Beach/Flavours Beach
Little Dunns River
St Mary
Spanish Bridge River
Blue Hole River (Cascade)
St Thomas
Yallahs River
Reggae Falls
Roaring River
