Tue | Aug 11, 2020

17 beaches and 19 rivers to be closed over COVID breaches

Published:Tuesday | August 11, 2020 | 4:43 PM
Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie - File photo

Amid concerns about COVID-19 restriction breaches, the Government is moving to close 17 beaches and 19 rivers.

These include Alligator Pond Beach, Spanish Bridge River, Noisy River, Little Dunns River, Frenchman’s Cove, Blue Hole River, Ocho Rios Bay Beach and Reggae Falls.

Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie says operators have been invited to a meeting to discuss the concerns, but in the interim, the rivers and beaches will be closed effective Friday, August 14.

Impacted facilities: 

Kingston and St Andrew

Bob Marley Beach
Cane River Falls
Grove River
Cane River (Dallas)
Hope River

St Catherine

Hellshire Beach
Caymanas River/Natures Paradise River

Clarendon

Farquhar Beach
Salt River
Cockpit River

Manchester

Alligator Pond Beach
Alligator Pond River
Noisy River (Oxford River)
Gutts River

St Elizabeth

Great Bay Beach

Westmoreland

Bluefields Beach
Norman Manley Beach
Sweet River

Trelawny

Burwood Beach
Jacobs Taylor
Half Moon Bay
Victoria/Charlott Beach

St Ann

Ocho Rios Bay Beach/Turtle Beach
Fantasy Beach
Cardiff Hall Beach/Flavours Beach
Little Dunns River

St Mary

Spanish Bridge River
Blue Hole River (Cascade)

St Thomas

Yallahs River
Reggae Falls
Roaring River

