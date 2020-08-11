Digicel closes Kingston headquarters after employee tests positive for COVID

Digicel has closed its downtown Kingston headquarters after a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

A company official said the building will be sanitised before staff returns tomorrow.

In the meantime, the company said employees who came in contact with the COVID-positive staff have been tested by Health Ministry officials.

They have also been placed in quarantine.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.