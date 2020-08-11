JTA postpones presidential elections over delegates' list

Albert Ferguson, Gleaner Writer

The highly anticipated election of the president-elect of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) has been postponed because of issues surrounding the credibility of its delegates' list.

The election should have been held in July.

"Regrettably we are not able to meet that deadline," read a memorandum from JTA secretary-general Byron Farquharson to the 25,000 members of the association.

The memo, seen by The Gleaner, said the main challenge relates to the verification of the data collected to ensure that the election list is credible.

The JTA's president-elect election was to have been held electronically this year.

Principal of Golden Spring Primary School in St Andrew Winston Smith is challenging Godfrey Drummond, a senior teacher at Petersfield Primary School in Westmoreland.

The JTA is now preparing for its annual conference, which is scheduled for August 17 to 19 at the Hilton Hotel in Montego Bay.

"We ask for your patience and understanding at this time," said Farquharson, adding that the annual conference will decide on the appropriate action going forward

The president-elect is usually installed during the annual conference.

