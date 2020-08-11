Kingston man charged following $215,000 robbery

Swift action by the police led to a robbery suspect being arrested moments after robbing a complainant of over $215,000 at West Parade in downtown Kingston on Sunday.

Thirty-four-year-old Kemar Black of Luke Lane, Kingston has since been charged with robbery with aggravation.

The police report that about 7:10 p.m. a businesswoman was in her car in the area when Black, along with two other men armed with knives, robbed her of her handbag containing the cash.

Police personnel who were in the vicinity at the time sprang into action and gave chase on foot.

Black was caught and cash found in his pocket following a search.

The other men managed to escape.

