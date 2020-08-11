OPM undertaking deep cleaning of building due to suspected COVID case

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) is reporting that one of the buildings on the property has been closed temporarily for deep cleaning due to a suspected case of coronavirus.

OPM permanent secretary Audrey Sewell says the move is out of an abundance of caution.

"While there is no confirmed case, we are taking every precaution at this time. A member of staff has been advised by doctors to stay home after displaying flu-like symptoms over the weekend. The employee did not turn up for work on Monday and has been responsible by reporting the matter to the director in charge of the division. As a precautionary measure, I made contact with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and we were advised to close the building for 24 hours and facilitate deep cleaning," said Sewell in a statement this morning.

It was explained that the building in question houses limited clerical office operations and is not heavily trafficked or frequented by staff or visitors.

The building is not linked to the executive building, which poses no exposure to Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

