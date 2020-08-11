Portland soldier accused of misusing licensed firearm charged

Investigators from the St Catherine South Police Division have arrested and charged a Jamaica Defence Force soldier with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm in relation to an incident that took place in Bridgeport on Saturday, August 01.

Charged is 37-year-old Omar Hinds, a solider of Gibraltar Heights, Annotto Bay, Portland.

The police report that about 12:45 p.m., Hinds and his girlfriend had an argument during which he allegedly pointed his licensed firearm at her head and threatened to kill her.

A report was made and Hinds was arrested the same day and charged following an interview.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.