St Mary woman charged with arson

A woman has been charged with arson after she allegedly set a three-bedroom dwelling located on Burnside Road in Preston Hill, St Mary ablaze.

She is 31-year-old Vanessa Haye of Hampstead Street in the parish.

The police report that about 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, Haye allegedly went to her boyfriend’s house and set it on fire, destroying it.

She was later apprehended and charged.

She is to appear before the St. Mary Parish Court on Thursday, September 10.

