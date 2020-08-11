Traffic e-ticketing system being piloted

Jamaica is one step closer to the full introduction of electronic issuing of traffic tickets.

The Ministry of National Security in partnership with eGov Jamaica Limited today launched the pilot for a new handheld e-ticketing system.

The pilot will see 100 smart android devices and portable printers being issued to traffic cops.

The ticketing system will allow access to drivers’ vehicle information and ticketing history.

It was outlined that the devices will eliminate inefficiencies caused by historical reliance on manual paper-based ticketing and data entry.

