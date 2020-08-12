A change is happening in Trelawny – Holness

Western Bureau:

Having lost the Trelawny Northern constituency by 449 votes in the 2016 general election, Andrew Holness, leader of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), has said sweeping political changes are coming to the constituency.

“... nothing last forever, and I feel as I stand here in this square that there is a change happening in Falmouth,” Holness said.

Addressing party supporters in Water Square, Falmouth, the JLP leader said that the parish council division of Falmouth in Trelawny and the wider Trelawny Northern constituency for many years voted for the opposition People’s National Party (PNP).

“This town (Falmouth division) has for many years voted one way and they can scarcely show what is the benefit of the loyalty, “ he said.

MAKE THE RIGHT CHOICE

Victor Wright is the opposition PNP member of parliament for the constituency, having defeated Dennis Meadows, a former government senator, by the slimmest of margins in any general election post-1980.

Holness said his party’s candidate and caretaker, Senator Tova Hamilton, is a suitable political representative who will bring positive changes to the constituency.

“The time has come now for you to make the right decision and the right choice to give your support to the Jamaica Labour Party, and I am here today to endorse Miss Hamilton and to ask you for your support,” Holness urged JLP supporters.

“You are going to get a political representative who is not going to sit and wait on things to happen. You are going to get a political representative who is going to make things happen in the constituency of Northern Trelawny. She will make things happen for the town of Falmouth,” added Holness.

“The time has come for a change to happen, a change for the better, and you have a candidate, a lady who is a daughter of the soil, born and grow here,” Holness told energised JLP supporters in Falmouth earlier today.

Meanwhile, attorney-at-law Tova Hamilton said she is ready to bring home the seat for the JLP so that they can reap the success of having a good political representative.

“I am your daughter, I am here as your neighbour, you will reap the reward, it’s our time now, join the movement and make it happen when the elections are called,” Hamilton said to thunderous cheers from her JLP supporters.