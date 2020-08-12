Clarendon clergyman charged for having sexual intercourse with teen

Clarendon clergyman 32-year-old Ian Reid was on Tuesday arrested and charged for having sexual intercourse with a person under 16.

Reid, who is from Treadlight district, is a church minister.

According to the police, he called a 15-year-old girl on Monday, July 20 and decided to meet up with her at an abandoned building in his community where he had sexual intercourse with her.

The matter was reported to the police and Reid was subsequently arrested and charged.

