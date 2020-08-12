Diplomatic vehicles robbed

Thieves broke into two diplomatic vehicles owned by the United States Embassy in St Andrew on Monday and made off with a number of valuable personal items, police sources have revealed.

The robberies occurred after the drivers of the two sport utility vehicles (SUV) parked them along Mountain Spring Drive in Liguanea and “went for a walk”.

Mountain Spring is a popular spot for fitness enthusiasts.

When the two embassy employees returned to the vehicles, they discovered that one of them had the right rear window broken.

The other SUV had the driver side window smashed, according to sources.

Among the items reportedly stolen are five cellphones, a laptop, and two American passports.

The police corporate communication unit said it had no report about the robbery.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.