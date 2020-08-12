Gas prices up $1.22, diesel up $1.43

Gas prices will go up by $1.22 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $115.97 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $118.80.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $1.43 per litre to sell for $116.20.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $1.17 to sell for $92.78.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $0.52 to sell for $49.86, while butane will move up by $1.30 to sell for $50.76 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

