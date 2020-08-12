JaVotes2020 | ECJ outlines campaigning guidelines

Following the announcement of the September 3 general elections, the Electoral Commission of Jamaica has outlined guidelines for the campaign period.

The period runs from August 11 to September 2.

Here are the guidelines:

* All gifts, sponsorships, and monies contributed to political parties and candidates during this period must be disclosed to the Electoral Commission of Jamaica.

* Registered political parties and candidates are required to report campaign expenditure and contributions for the period.

* Contributors may give a maximum of $1.5 million to each candidate and up to $31.5 million to a registered political party. Contributors of $250,000 or more must declare contributions and any government contracts valued at $500,000 or more, which are held or gained up to two years prior or after a contribution.

* Individuals or entities who currently hold government contracts must declare any contribution no later than 14 days of making the contribution. Individuals or entities who are awarded government contracts after making a contribution must declare same within 14 days of entering into the contract.

* A candidate may spend a maximum of $15 million in election expenses and a registered political party up to $630 million.

* Failure to disclose contributions or government contracts held can result in charges not exceeding $1 million dollars and/or a term of imprisonment not exceeding 12 months.

* The financing of election campaigns for the September 3 parliamentary election will be closely monitored by the Electoral Commission of Jamaica.

