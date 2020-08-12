JaVotes2020 | USF dismisses claims that staff member is active in politics

The Universal Service Fund (USF) is dismissing claims that a member of its staff is in representational politics.

The state agency says Delroy Dobney, who is the Jamaica Labour Party’s candidate in Southern St Catherine, is no longer employed by the entity, having resigned in July.

The USF says it advised the Political Ombudsman of Dobney’s resignation in a letter dated July 24, following an email correspondence from that office on July 21 enquiring about his employment status with the entity.

The agency says it is disappointed that such misinformation has been shared in the public space, causing damage to its brand.

It is encouraging individuals to exercise due diligence and conduct the necessary research prior to making public pronouncements.

