MP’s store in St Elizabeth robbed

Member of Parliament for North East St Elizabeth, Evon Redman, is expressing shock at the robbery of his hardware and electrical store in Santa Cruz.

Redman says the theft is a major setback for his business, as a safe containing a significant sum of money was stolen.

He explained that he noticed that the establishment was broken into when he turned up around minutes after 7 o'clock this morning.

He said that upon examining the business place, he discovered that a storeroom and an office were ransacked and the vault missing.

Redman said he was of the view that the building was secure, and noted that he recently installed shutters.

“What it tells me is that the criminals are planning ahead of us.”

The incident is being probed by the police.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.