Two men charged with rape, abduction and human trafficking

Two men have been charged with rape, having sexual intercourse with a person under 16, abduction, grievous sexual assault, and human trafficking.

Charged are 27-year-old Alwayne Kerr of Dawkins Avenue in Portmore, St Catherine and Andre Barrett of Partridge Way, Hellshire, also in St Catherine, and a Kingston 20 address.

The police report that on Tuesday, July 21, Kerr picked up a 15-year-old-girl in downtown Kingston and brought her to a house in Portmore, St Catherine where he and Barrett had sexual intercourse with her.

The matter was reported to the police and an operation carried out in downtown Kingston on Wednesday, August 05 where both men were nabbed.

Kerr and Barrett were charged on Tuesday.

Their court date is being finalised.

