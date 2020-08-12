We CARE payments to outstanding groups expected by next week

The Ministry of Finance is reporting that outstanding payments to persons under the government’s COVID-19 We CARE programme is expected to be made by next week.

The Ministry says the process has been delayed due to the verification exercise.

It notes that some 440,000 persons have already received We CARE grants with transport operators, municipality registered occupations and early childhood practitioners are among the remaining beneficiaries.

The finance ministry says the We CARE team is working closely with the relevant government authorities and the Auditor General’s Department to have all outstanding verification queries addressed this week with payments to follow by next week.

