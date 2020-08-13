Cache of ammunition seized in McIntyre Villa

The police are reporting the seizure of 119 rounds of nine millimetre ammunition and a magazine in McIntyre Villa in east Kingston.

The seizure was made during a joint police-military operation about 7:50 Wednesday morning.

The police say the ammunition is to be sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.