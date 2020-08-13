Double Pick-6 whammy costs Rookie $43,000

IT was a double Pick 6 whammy for Rookie at the holiday weekend, knocked out of $43,000 worth of winnings after ending Thursday’s Independence Day by failing to start what would have been an $8,134 Twilight 6, using four selections but shockingly ignoring 3-5 favourite, EL MAESTRO on an $1,800 wager.

Saturday’s Sunrise 6 was Rookie’s costliest mistake, $35,051, failing to start what would have been a perfect bet by excluding even-money favourite, SMOKEY TOPAZ, despite using two selections on a $960 wager.

Gizzy also opted not to use a Sunrise 6 favourite, falling at the last hurdle in his bid for $35,051, the sixth event won by SURE COTE, who busted his $860 bet, while having two selections to close his wager.

Meanwhile, Jimmie, the first monthly winner, who started the weekend as joint overall leader with The Clockman, wilted badly after picking up a nil on Saturday’s nine-race card. Jimmie’s terrible showing enabled The Clockman to sprint three winners clear on 43 overall.

Rookie, who started August with back-to-back five-timers, tapered off a bit with three winners on Saturday but holds a one-win lead over The Clockman as they vie for the $10,000 monthly prize sponsored by Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited.