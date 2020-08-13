Earth Today | CANARI releases new report on marine security

WITH MORE intense hurricanes and climate extremes, mass sargassum influxes and the ongoing challenge of COVID-19, building resilience is a priority for Caribbean small island developing states.

A new report, titled Rising to the climate challenge: Coastal and Marine Resilience in the Caribbean, from the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) highlights key lessons and innovations to build the resilience of coastal communities, livelihoods and the natural resources on which they rely.

The report draws on 10 years of work by CANARI and its partners across the region. Critical issues are highlighted, including the need for action ‘on the ground’ focused on the needs of the most vulnerable, including women, youth, the very poor, and key users of resources, such as fisherfolk.

The report also presents specific tools and methods that can be used by stakeholders in managing coastal and marine resources – government, civil society and community groups, resource users and the private sector – to take action and build resilience using a participatory and socially inclusive approach.

It presents, too, recommendations for funding agencies, policymakers and technical partners supporting management actions, including through the design and delivery of regional and national projects and programmes.

“As we commit to transforming Caribbean economies coming out of the COVID-19 crisis, and tackling the climate crisis, the importance of building resilience is clear. We believe this new report can contribute to increased focus and investment in putting local communities and nature at the centre of our approach to ensure just, inclusive, sustainable and resilient development,” said CANARI’s Executive Director, Nicole Leotaud.

The report was developed as part of two regional projects, the Climate Change Adaptation in the Fisheries of Anguilla and Montserrat project, and Powering Innovations in Civil Society and Enterprises for Sustainability in the Caribbean. These projects are being funded by the United Kingdom government’s Darwin Initiative and the European Union, respectively.