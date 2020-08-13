JAMP updating accountability scores for parliamentarians

Watchdog group Jamaica Accountability Meter Portal (JAMP) has moved to update the information used to score parliamentarians and senators on its accountability meter.

JAMP tracks accountability issues that span the last five years of public administration in Jamaica.

In a statement, the group acknowledged that incomplete information affected the scoring, noting that the scores are generated based on available performance information from government and parliamentary sources.

It has since apologised to MPs Juliet Holness, Floyd Green, Phillip Paulwell, Horace Dalley, Dr Ian Hayles, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, and Luther Buchanan for their scores.

JAMP says it has now obtained data for the 2019-20 financial year and is adjusting the scores of all persons.

It says the new information and scores will be made public on Monday, August 17.

JAMP has explained that it uses three performance indicators in arriving at the grades.

These are the attendance at sittings of the House or parliamentary committees, compliance with the rules of the Constituency Development Fund, and the provision of statutory declaration of assets, as required by law from each parliamentarian.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.