JaVotes2020 | US will support any party that forms the government - Tapia

Paul Clarke, Gleaner Writer

United States (US) Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia has pledged his country’s support to whichever party forms the next government after the September 3 polls.

Addressing reporters this morning at the embassy, Tapia said that the matter of general elections is solely the domain of the Jamaican people.

“It’s not up to the US government to determine the government for the people of Jamaica. What all of us are concerned about [ABC countries – America, Britain and Canada] is how honest the ballot is. That’s the main concern that we have,” he said.

He stated that the US has had great relations with Jamaica, and that this would continue to be the case.

“We have had, and still have, a very good relationship with the JLP [Jamaica Labour Party]. We also have a very good relationship with the PNP [ People’s National Party], [with] Peter Bunting [and Peter] Phillips.

“We must stay apolitical, and what I mean by that is what I said to the PNP and what I said to the JLP; do not pull us into your elections or use any issue that we have concerns about in the election,” Tapia stated.

