Medical intern dies while on duty at hospital in St Mary

The medical fraternity has been plunged into mourning after a 26-year-old medical intern died while carrying out his duties at the Annotto Bay Hospital in St Mary yesterday evening.

Regional Director for the North East Regional Health Authority, Dr Patrick Wheatle, confirmed that the intern started working at the hospital in late July.

He said the staff is still in shock.

“I got a call yesterday and members were just crying. Today is going be a busy day because you know the whole aspect of grief counselling and all these things. We have been reaching out to the family,” he told The Gleaner.

The regional director says an investigation is ongoing, but checks so far suggest that the intern was in the process of admitting a patient when the unthinkable happened.

Wheatle said the hospital’s staff will continue to address the needs of patients even though they are still trying to come to grips with the tragedy.

“We have to, as best as possible, try to continue serving because ... we have a responsibility,” he said.

Meanwhile, President of the Jamaica Medical Doctors Association, Dr Elon Thompson, said the intern’s passing is a huge blow.

“This really rocked us when we got this information. It is difficult,” he said.

“This is like practically one month into internship and for something like this to happen, is just really, really tragic, especially when you are on the job trying to help,” he said.

He said the association will be reaching out to the intern's family.

“His graduation probably, I think, would have been in November and they are just going to [miss] all that opportunity. It is just a very sad situation,” said Thompson.

