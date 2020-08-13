Relative pleads for safe return of missing 64-year-old sister

Danae Hyman/Staff Reporter

The family of 64-year-old Lorenda Williams-Parker is pleading for her safe return after she left home almost three weeks ago.

According to her sister Marlene Henderson, Williams-Parker was last seen on July 18 after telling her nephew that she was going to help someone to move.

"We just want to know where she is and what happened to her. Everybody in the family is just concerned because all of her stuff still at home,” Henderson said.

No photograph of Williams-Parker was provided.

Henderson said the matter was reported to the Constant Spring Police but there has been no update on their investigation.

However, Superintendent of the St Andrew North Police Aaron Fletcher, told The Gleaner that investigations are still under way and that efforts are being made to locate the missing woman.

He said investigators have examined Williams-Parker's diaries and are waiting for the help of her relatives to access her bank statements.

However, Fletcher said, Williams-Parker's phone does not have tracking services.

