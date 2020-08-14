Caribbean HR Solutions celebrates a decade of service

WESTERN BUREAU:

Talent matters, especially when fused with hard work and dedication. Caribbean HR Solutions recently paused its busy work schedule to celebrate its 10th anniversary as the Caribbean’s premier human resources outsourcing company, specialising in recruitment of a high volume of staff for local and international companies.

With a congratulatory dinner at Grand-A-View Restaurant in Montego Bay to commemorate the occasion, Debra Frazer, the chief executive officer at Caribbean HR Solutions, says the last 10 years have been an interesting and satisfactory journey where the company commenced operations by providing services as a call centre.

“Caribbean HR Solutions was like an unplanned child, something that was not expected. We started out as Secret Offshore Solutions (SOS) and later rebranded into Caribbean HR Solutions over the years,” Frazer said, as she chronicled the journey of the close-knit family business.

The company, which had its genesis in a small apartment on Fourth Street, is today the facilitators and providers of hundreds of solid jobs in the business process outsourcing sector and the wider service-related industries.

“We were very blessed to start working with a lot of the BPO companies. Jackie Sutherland was our first executive recruiting contract. She probably gave us 12 roles to fill and she paid us for everyone, which was so encouraging,” Frazer added.

Jackie Sutherland, she shared, paved the way for many other business process outsourcing contracts into the local market, a feat she never thought would be possible when they came on board.

“We have worked with local companies that we have never thought we would be able to really service. Companies who are already in Jamaica and growing, those who didn’t appreciate the type of HR services we give.” She continued by noting, “We have come a long way from just trying a thing. We are servicing Red Stripe, now Goddard’s Catering and a whole lot of other companies. Over the years, we have forged partnerships with several companies to include the gasolene industry, working for RUBiS, Total and Texaco.”

Significant strides

Meanwhile, Conrad Robinson, regional manager at JAMPRO, said Caribbean HR Solutions have made significant strides, knowing how they started and where they are years after.

“Caribbean HR Solutions is one of our go-to HR solution providers. When we have investors come into the island and asked us for HR solutions providers, we called Caribbean HR because we know that they are going to be able to help these investors find the right talent for their organisation and for their companies,” he said. “The world is open to you, it’s now your marketplace; one of the things that COVID has done is to provide an opportunity for you to reflect, to repurpose and to respond to the needs that are out there,” he encouraged.

At the same time, Gloria Henry, president of the Global Services Association of Jamaica, in her remarks at the dinner encouraged the directors of Caribbean HR Solutions that as part of their plans for the next five years, they should consider launching out into larger markets of the world, now that they have mastered the local landscape with their unique human resources services.