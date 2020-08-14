Jamaica records 11 more COVID cases

Jamaica has recorded 11 more COVID cases, all in St Thomas, pushing the overall tally to 1,082.

The Health Ministry said 10 are contacts of confirmed cases while one is under investigation.

Active cases are now at 245 with seven patients moderately ill and one critical.

Sixty-two visitors tested positive in Jamaica have since returned to their countries of origin.

