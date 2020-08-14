JaVotes2020 | Hanover Eastern candidates satisfied with nomination day preparations

Bryan Miller, Gleaner Writer

Incumbent Member of Parliament, the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) Dave Brown, and Wavell Hinds, his People’s National Party (PNP) challenger for the Hanover Eastern seat, have both expressed satisfaction with the preparations ahead of Tuesday’s nomination day, following their meeting with the constituency’s returning officer yesterday.

During the meeting with returning officer Hermina Bucknor, Brown and Hinds were informed about the changes that have been made from the traditional way of doing things because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes include moving the nomination centre from the Sandy Bay Courthouse to the Sandy Bay Primary School and limiting the number of persons who can show up for the nomination exercise.

“Just the candidates and the people who are nominating them will be allowed on the premises of the school,” Bucknor told The Gleaner.

“I am so happy it is there [at the primary school] because it is so much better for crowd control.”

Bucknor also stated that arrangements would be in place for temperature checks and hand sanitisation of all persons who will be entering the compound.

She said that the wearing of masks is mandatory and physical distancing will be maintained in accordance with health protocols.

“When you look at the COVID-19 pandemic and what is happening right now, the arrangement is good … it is suitable for us,” said Brown, who noted that he would be nominated at 11:00 a.m.

Despite not being able to put the usual campaigning machinery on the ground because of COVID-19 restrictions, Brown was nonetheless flush with confidence going into the September 3 general election.

“I am very confident in my chances to win this election. If I was to compare my preparation now to when I entered elective politics in 2016, I would say I am more prepared now,” said Brown.

Hinds, a former West Indies opening batsman and current president of the West Indies Players' Association, also oozed with confidence following the meeting.

He said he would be nominated at 10:00 a.m.

“I am pretty confident about winning the constituency. I have gained that confidence from my team that I am working with, and most importantly, from the constituents of Hanover Eastern given that I have been here for two years. I did not just arrive at that position. It is a process that began two years ago,” said Hinds.



While expressing concerns about the health of constituents and issues that may arise because of COVID-19, Hinds said he would not like anyone to miss the opportunity to exercise their franchise.

“We know we have COVID-19, but we need to put the protocols in place so that no one is disenfranchised and no one’s health is compromised at any time at all,” said Hinds.

