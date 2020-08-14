Security guards to assist in enforcing COVID-19 protocols - Chang

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang says the Ministry may have to call on private security guards to assist with enforcing COVID-19 measures in public spaces across the island.

“Security guards will be called in to ensure protocols are maintained. We don't necessarily expect police officers to be everywhere monitoring who will be wearing mask and who will be maintaining social distance and certainly we can engage elements of the security guards system to work with us to ensure we maintain protocols...it is critical to maintain the protocols to control the spread of COVID-19,” said Chang during the opening ceremony for the Private Security Regulations Authority’s Western Regional Office in Montego Bay, St James earlier today.

He added that for Jamaica to flatten the curve and ensure that there is genuine prosperity for all, “we have to have an effective security operation to secure the public.”

Meanwhile, the authority’s executive director Rick Harris said the opening of the agency’s Montego Bay office will meet the growing demand for its support and services offered to the private security sector.

“The office will improve the authority’s ability to be more efficient and effective in monitoring and regulating the private security industry in the western part of the island, thus increasing compliance of private security guards, companies and other stakeholders with the Private Security Regulation Authority Act,” he said.

As of December 2019, approximately 24,000 private security personnel were registered with the authority.

