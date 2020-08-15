District constable charged with corruption

The police’s Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau has arrested and charged District Constable Junior Hollingsworth of the Santa Cruz Police Station for multiple breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act.

Hollingsworth was charged on Thursday following a ruling from the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions.

An investigation was launched into an incident and a file was prepared and sent to the office for alleged corruption involving Hollingsworth.

He was subsequently arrested and charged and placed before the court where he was granted $1 million bail with three sureties and ordered to report to the St Elizabeth Police daily.

The police say the arrest is part of the ongoing thrust to root out corrupt members from all ranks and they remain resolute to investigate corruption wherever it exists.

