Over 500 rounds of ammunition and cocaine seized in St Elizabeth, men arrested

Two St Elizabeth men are in custody following the seizure of a gun, hundreds of AK-47 rounds of ammunition, and a quantity of cocaine.

The seizure was made by the police with support from military personnel along the Treasure Beach main road on Thursday.

The police report about 11:20 p.m three cars were intercepted along the main road.

According to the police, the vehicles were searched and a Browning 9mm pistol with eight 9mm rounds, 501 seven-point six-two rounds of ammunition, and one pound of cocaine were found.

The police say the cocaine has an estimated street value of $650,000.

Two men were taken into custody.

However, their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

The police say a search has since been launched for one of the men who reportedly ran from one of the vehicles.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who knows the whereabouts of the person who escaped or have any information that may assist with the investigation to contact the Narcotics Police at 876-625-2617, 119 police emergency number, 311 Crime Stop or the nearest police station.

