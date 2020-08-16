Jamaica has recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the national tally to 1,106.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says 16 of the newly confirmed cases are men and eight are females, with ages ranging from 10 to 71 years.

They have addresses in Kingston and St Andrew (11), St Catherine (4), St Thomas (3), St James (2), Westmoreland (1), Clarendon (2), and St Mary (1).

Five cases were imported, having arrived from the United States in early July.

Two of the five have since returned to the US.

Of the 19 remaining cases, seven are contacts of confirmed cases and 12 are under investigation.

At this time, there are 393 imported cases; 357 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 236 are related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine; 75 are local transmissions not epidemiologically linked; and 45 are under investigation.

Some 606 (54.8%) of the confirmed cases are females and 500 (45.2%) are males. They range in age from two (2) months to 88 years.

Of the 1,106 total confirmed cases for the island, 761 have recovered and been discharged from care (68.8% recovery rate) while 64 cases (5.8%) have returned to their countries of origin and 14 (1.3%) have died.

There are currently 267 (24.1%) active cases being monitored.

