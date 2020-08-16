Alleged robber fatally shot by off-duty cop

An alleged robber was fatally shot during a confrontation with a policeman on Fustic Road in Montego Bay, St James on Saturday.

The deceased, who is unidentified, is of a dark complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

The police say he appears to be in his fifties and was dressed in a black shirt, gray pants, and black shoes.

The police report that about 8:10 p.m., the policeman was called into action by a businessman who requested assistance to transport a large amount of cash.

The policeman reportedly agreed and was pounced upon by two men armed with guns.

One of the men reportedly challenged the policeman and was shot.

The other escaped with the cash.

The incident is now the subject of a probe by the Independent Commission of Investigations and the police’s Inspectorate of Professional Standards and Oversight Bureau.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.