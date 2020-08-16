Jamaica imposes COVID test requirement for visitors from 4 countries

Non-residents visiting Jamaica from the United States, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico, which have all been designated as high-risk locations, are now required to obtain a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test before arriving in the country.

The Health Ministry says this applies to all non-residents 12 years and older, including those who are business travellers, entering Jamaica on or after August 20 from the locations currently designated as high risk.

They are required to do the test within 10 days prior to their intended date of travel to Jamaica.

All persons applying to enter on visitjamaica.com from the designated high-risk locations will be required to upload their COVID-19 PCR test certificate as part of the application process.

The Ministry notes that this requirement is already in effect for non-residents from the states of Arizona, Florida, New York and Texas in the US.

Visitors to the island are reminded that upon arrival in Jamaica, all persons will be subject to health screening and risk assessment by the local health authorities.

All tourists will be allowed to go to their hotel under a Stay in Resilient Corridor Order from their date of entry to Jamaica.

Those tested will have to stay in their rooms until their result is returned.

Visitors must report symptoms to the hotel medical station. Persons who are symptomatic or become symptomatic during quarantine will be isolated and tested.

Visitors who return a negative result will remain on hotel property according to Stay in Resilient Corridor orders.

Categories of Travellers

* Residents – Holders of a Jamaican Passport or non-nationals with long-term stay arrangements.

* Non Residents – Applies to holders of passports from other countries.

* Business Travellers – Non-residents travelling to conduct business on behalf of a company. Does not include other residents or non-residents travelling to conduct personal business. Does not include persons attending funerals or weddings.

Quarantine orders

* Home Quarantine for Returning Residents – Under this measure, persons are required to remain at home. Persons under this measure would also be required to work from home and are not allowed to leave their homes or hotels or to attend funerals, weddings, parties or any gatherings.

* Stay in Resilient Corridor – This measure applies only to tourist visitors who are staying in the “COVID-19 Resilient Corridor” designated for tourism purposes. Under this measure, persons are required to remain within the hotel property in the corridor for the duration of their stay. They are not allowed to leave the hotel and go to another property.

* Quarantine Order for Business Travellers – Under this measure, short-stay business travellers are required to remain at their intended address, whether a hotel or private home, and allowed to leave only to conduct their business meeting(s). They are required to wear a mask in a public place, comply with the physical distancing rule and are not allowed to meet with persons aged 65 and over, to take public transportation or to attend any meeting, event or gathering of more than 20 persons.

