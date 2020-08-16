Man charged in relation to death of St Ann senior

A motorcyclist has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a crash on Main Street in Brown’s Town, St Ann on Saturday that claimed the life of a senior citizen.

Charged is 24-year-old Melbourne Scott, a deliveryman of Lincoln Road, Brown’s Town in the parish.

The police report that about 11:15 a.m., Ronald Foster, 82, was crossing the roadway when a motorcycle, allegedly being driven by Scott, hit him.

The elderly man, who is also of a Lincoln Road address, later died at the hospital.

Scott was apprehended and later charged.

He remains in police custody and will appear before the Brown’s Town Parish Court on Friday, September 4.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.