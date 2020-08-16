St Andrew man charged following machete attack

The swift action of detectives assigned to the St Andrew Central Division led to the arrest and charge of 42-year-old Kevin Robinson of Stanton Terrace, St Andrew on Friday.

The police report that about 2:30 a.m., Robinson allegedly broke into a woman’s house on Slipe Road, Kingston 5 while being armed with a machete.

He reportedly also attempted to rape the woman.

A struggle reportedly ensued and he allegedly used the machete to chop her several times.

An alarm was made and he was apprehended by a police patrol team that was in the area.

The injured woman was taken to hospital where she was admitted and later released.

Robinson was subsequently charged with burglary, assault with intent to rape and wounding with intent.

He is booked to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, August 28.

