Teen charged in connection with $400,000 robbery

The Central Police have charged a teenager in connection with the robbery of hundreds of thousands of dollars following an incident in downtown Kingston.

He has been identified as 18-year-old Eusebio Cecilio of West Street, Kingston.

According to the police, Cecilio, working with three other assailants, held up a businessman at knifepoint and allegedly robbed him of $400,000.

The incident happened about 3:35 p.m. on Saturday, July 25.

The matter was reported to the police and an investigation launched.

Cecilio was subsequently arrested on Friday, August 7 by the Denham Town Police and charged after he was pointed out on an identification parade.

His court date is being finalised.

