Three arrested over firearm seizure on Waltham Park Road

The police’s Specialized Operations Branch is being credited with yet another firearm seizure, this time on Waltham Park Road in St Andrew on Saturday.

The police report that personnel assigned to the branch carried out an operation in the community about 4:45 p.m.

While searching premises, a 9mm Browning Pistol and one magazine that contained nine 9 mm cartridges were found.

Three men were taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

However, their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.

The Specialized Operations Branch received its first ministerial visit at the beginning of August, days shy of its first anniversary.

At the time, the Branch unveiled that in pursuit of its mandate to dismantle and disrupt 41 of the country’s deadliest gangs, its first year of operations had seen the arrest of 76 wanted persons and the seizure of over 50 firearms and more than 1,100 rounds of ammunition.

