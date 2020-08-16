Trelawny man charged with wounding, illegal possession of firearm

A Trelawny man has been charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm in relation to a case of shooting.

He is 30-year-old Ramone Lawrence of Tharpe Street, Falmouth in the parish.

Lawrence turned himself in to the Falmouth Police on Thursday where he was interviewed and later charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Allegations are that about 2:35.p.m on March 23, 2019, a man was walking along Lower Parade Street in Falmouth when Lawrence allegedly brandished a firearm and shot him.

The injured man was assisted to hospital where he was treated and released.

