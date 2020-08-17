Body of newborn found in St Thomas

The police in St Thomas are probing the discovery of the body of a newborn this morning.

It is reported that sometime after 7 o’clock residents found the body in a heap of gravel in a yard along Port Royal Lane in the community of White Horses.

The police say investigations so far have revealed that the baby does not belong to the occupant of the yard in which the body was found.

They are therefore appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

