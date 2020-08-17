Community quarantine in St Thomas, Clarendon extended to September 2

Prime Minister Andrew Holness this afternoon announced that the community quarantine in sections of St Thomas and Clarendon has been extended by two weeks to September 2.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Holness said that this became necessary due to the number of positive cases in the areas and the need to limit the spread of the virus.

The measure has been imposed in Sandy Bay, Clarendon, as well as in Bamboo River, Church Corner, and Lower Summit in St Thomas.

Additional restrictions have also been imposed in St Thomas.

Holness indicated that no weddings, civic services, entertainment events, and funerals will be allowed in the parish starting tomorrow.

Also, the nightly COVID curfew will begin earlier in St Thomas, starting at 7 p.m and going until 5 a.m.

The curfew continues to run from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. in all other parishes.

Meanwhile, Holness indicated that the health authorities are actively monitoring several communities in sections of the Corporate Area due to emerging COVID-19 cases.

He is urging residents to exercise greater care and adhere to the health protocols.

The communities are:

Duhaney Park, Patrick Gardens, Pembroke Hall, Cooreville Gardens, New Haven, Half-WayTree, Hughenden, Arlene Gardens, Molynes Gardens, State Gardens, Zaidie Gardens, Constant Spring, Barbican, Meadowbrook, Havendale, Delacree Park, Olympic Gardens and Waltham Gardens.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.