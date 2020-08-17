Decision to be made on planned reopening of schools

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says the likelihood of a delay in the planned reopening of schools is a real possibility as the country grapples with an increase of COVID-19 infections.

Responding to questions at a virtual press conference this afternoon, Tufton indicated that there are concerns about the trends in new cases and noted that there may be challenges if the situation is not abated.

Schools are to reopen on a phased basis starting Monday, September 7.

Tufton said the way forward will be based on a risk assessment by the ministry’s public health team and a recommendation submitted to Cabinet.

“The likelihood of a postponement or delay is real and I don’t think anyone would disagree with that as a possibility because, ultimately, the health and wellness and the health and safety of our children, and, indeed, our population, would be paramount. However, it has to be dependent on the public health assessment of the risks and a recommendation that would advise accordingly. And that is an ongoing, almost a daily activity … and if we have to advise the Cabinet under extraordinary circumstances, or otherwise, we would do so.”

“As of now … I can say that there are concerns as it relates to cases that we’ve seen … if the trend continues it could be a challenge, but I will await some more time and assessment, and then the Cabinet will of course make the decision,” he continued.

At the press conference, it was disclosed that the Government is actively monitoring several St Andrew communities due to an uptick in coronavirus cases.

And an extension of the community quarantine in sections of St Thomas and Clarendon has been announced in light of an increase in positive cases.

New restrictions were also imposed in St Thomas, given the COVID situation.

The Government reiterated its call for Jamaicans to observe COVID-19 protocols so as to limit the spread of the virus.

