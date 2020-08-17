Guns and ammunition seized in Clarendon, six men arrested

Six men are into custody following the seizure of two firearms and several rounds of ammunition on the Bustamante Highway in Clarendon on Sunday.

The police report that a team was in the area about 8:00 p.m. when a motor vehicle with six men aboard was intercepted.

The vehicle was searched and two 9mm pistols, one magazine containing five 9mm rounds and another magazine containing seven 9mm rounds of ammunition were found.

All six men were taken into custody.

However, their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

