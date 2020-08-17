Jackson calls for security forces to maintain vigilance after SOEs ends

Opposition Spokesperson on National Security Fitz Jackson is urging the security forces to maintain a strong level of vigilance in communities where the states of public emergency have been lifted.

The security measures, which were imposed in several parishes and police divisions, ended today.

In a statement, Jackson charged that many of the communities that were placed under the states of public emergency had issues with gang warfare, violent activities, and varying levels of criminality.

It is for this reason, he said, that the Commissioner of Police, the police high command, and the Chief of Defence Staff must ensure that these communities continue to benefit from the strategic deployment of security personnel.

It is also the case, Jackson added, that there are elements within these communities who may seek to exploit the lifting of the SOEs to prey on citizens and disrupt the efforts for peace.

“Unfortunately, during the life of the states of emergency, we have witnessed many instances of violent crimes taking place even within the precincts of the emergency measures.

“It is critical in this period of a general election that our citizens are allowed the freedom to express themselves and maintain their confidence in the democratic process of casting their votes without fear of intimidation or outright attacks,” he stated.

“The end of these extraordinary measures brought on by the states of emergency does not mean the end of securing and protecting our citizens. In fact, the Jamaican state should do more now to reassure the citizenry of its capacity to maintain law and order, and create an environment for peaceful coexistence among residents and communities,” Jackson added.

