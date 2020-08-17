JPS on track to complete streetlight repair programme

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is reporting that it is on track to hit the August 31 deadline to repair streetlight operations across the island.

This means that almost 98 per cent of all streetlights will be working at that time, JPS noted.

The company says its teams last week repaired over 880 streetlamps across the island, while 316 high pressure sodium lights were converted to smart LED streetlights.

The parishes seeing the most extensive work were Kingston & St Andrew, St Catherine, and Westmoreland.

In the week ahead, JPS crews will continue the work they have been carrying out in several communities, including the following:

In Kingston & St Andrew: Waterhouse, Vineyard town, Norman Gardens, and Denham Town.

St Catherine: Ginger Ridge, Sligoville, and Above Rocks.

Westmoreland: Savanna-la-Mar and surroundings areas.

In the meanwhile, JPS continues to appeal to residents to protect the streetlights in their communities from vandalism, so that the repaired lights may operate for the common good.

