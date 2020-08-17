Manchester minor charged with house breaking, larceny

A minor has been charged by the police in Manchester with house breaking and larceny in relation to two separate incidents in Dobson district, Coleyville in the parish.

He is scheduled to appear before the Porus Juvenile Court on Wednesday, September 02.

The police report that on Sunday, July 05 the complainant securely locked up her dwelling and went to church.

When she returned, the window blades to the bathroom were removed and $1000 and several DVDs were missing.

On Sunday, August 02, the complainant securely locked up her dwelling and again went to church.

She later discovered that $5000 in coins, a cellphone valued at $7000 and a thumb drive were missing.

According to the police, the accused was found in possession of the cellphone on Sunday, August 08, which was identified by the owner to be her property that was stolen from her home.

And on Saturday, August 14, the accused was reportedly found with the stolen DVDs in his possession.

He was arrested and later charged.

